Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Marries US Army Veteran

The wedding took place in 2021 and its videos have appeared online now.

Abby and Brittany Hensel, the conjoined twins who became famous after appearing in The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 have reached a major milestone in their lives. One of the twins, Abby, is married. According to People Magazine, she tied the knot with Josh Bowling, a US Army veteran, in 2021. The videos of the marriage are doing the rounds on social media now. The clips show the conjoined twins enjoying a wedding dance with Mr Bowling. While the conjoined twins are wearing a wedding dress, Mr Bowling is dressed in a grey suit.

The Hensels' Facebook page has used the same photo as the profile photo. Mr Bowling's Facebook profile shows him enjoying ice cream with the twins and travelling together.

According to a report in Today, the twins are now fifth grade teachers and live in Minnesota, where they were born.

The twins became famous after appearing in TLC series 'Abby and Brittany', which showed them driving and travelling to Europe.

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, a rare form, with two heads side by side on one body. They share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist. Abby controls their right arm and leg, Brittany controls the left.

The twins were born in 1990 and their parents - Patty and Mike Hensel - decided against the separation surgery, deeming it too risky. At the time, doctors said there was little chance that both would survive the operation.

Only about one in every 200,000 live births result in conjoined twins. Approximately 70 per cent of conjoined twins are female, and most are stillborn.