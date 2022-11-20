Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Now Parents To Twins

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twin babies - a boy and a girl - today, the family said. They have been named Aadiya and Krishna.

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," a statement said.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," it said.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, were married in 2018 in a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai.

The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.

In December 2020, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed their baby boy.

Isha Ambani was instated as the leader of Reliance group's retail business in August this year. At the same time, Mukesh Ambani had identified his youngest son Anant Ambani as leader of his new energy business.

"Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception," Mukesh Ambani said. "Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar."

The three businesses of Reliance are almost equal in size.