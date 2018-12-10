At Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Party In Udaipur, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Steal The Show

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri photographed during their performance (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur was a star-studded affair. Several A-listers from Bollywood landed in Udaipur over the weekend to be a part of the Ambani-Piramal bash. At one of the parties, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan stole the show with their dance performance and so did Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Fan clubs on Instagram have curated the videos of the star couples' performances and it looked just perfect. SRK and Gauri performed to Dilli Wali Girlfriend (from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) while Abhishek and Aishwarya danced to their film Guru's song Tere Bina.

Shah Rukh wore a sherwani with a pathani salwar and Gauri was seen in a lehenga. Take a look at their performance here.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were colour-coordinated in different shades of pink. She wore a pink and silver lehenga and he a pink kurta pyjama set. Here's the video.

Another highlight of the Isha and Anand's pre-wedding festivities was Beyonce's performance. She wore a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble for her act. Here's a sneak peek.

The Ambanis and the Piramals hosted Isha and Anand's sangeet at Udaipur's The Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel. Apart from Bollywood, USA's former first lady Hillary Clinton was also on the guest list. Several industrialists also arrived in Udaipur to celebrate with Ambani and Piramal families.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony will be held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on December 12. Their engagement party was held in Italy's Lake Como in September this year.

