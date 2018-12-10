Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Bash Was Just Perfect. Courtesy, Beyonce

Beyonce during a performance at the Ambani party in Udaipur. (Image courtesy: Beyonce)

Highlights Beyonce's mother accompanied her Several fan clubs shared glimpses of Beyonce's performance Bollywood celebs also performed at the pre-wedding event

Beyonce's performance was indeed the highlight of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding bash in Udaipur, as is quite evident from the videos circulating on social media. Beyonce shared a short boomerang video taken during her performance on her Instagram page. She also added pictures, more like highlights, from her Perfect performance. Beyonce started her performance dressed in a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. The designer duo put together a bright red thigh-high slit gown with gotta patti details for the star performer at the Ambanis' bash, which was attended by almost all of Bollywood.

Check out Beyonce's posts here:

And here are some snippets from her performance shared by fan clubs on the Internet:

Meanwhile, Beyonce attended the event with her mother Tina Knowles. She shared a picture of herself dressed for the gala and wrote: "In India, and just attended a spectacular event leading up to a wedding. I love all the exquisite beading and beautiful colors. People so warm and gracious!!"

Beyonce's performance was definitely the high point of the pre-wedding festivities but several Bollywood celebrities also added chaar chaand to the bash. Shah Rukh Khan danced with his wife Gauri Khan to Dilliwali Girlfriend from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani while actor couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooved to a song from their 2007 film Guru. But that's another story.

The Ambanis and the Piramals hosted the sangeet function at Udaipur's the Oberoi Udaivilas hotel. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, USA's former first lady Hillary Clinton was also on the guest list.

After the two-day celebrations over the weekend in Udaipur the families and their guests left for Mumbai on Sunday night. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony will be held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on December 12.

