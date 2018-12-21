Beyonce Posts Jhalak Of Her Ambani Gig In Udaipur. Enjoy

Beyonce photographed during her performance in Udaipur. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Beyonce offered glimpses of her recent regal stay in Udaipur where she also performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding bash earlier this month. On Friday, Beyonce shared pictures and video snippets from her performance and backstage moments with her Instafam. Beyonce is a woman of few words and therefore, she did not caption the posts. But we are not complaining as every picture is worth a thousand words. For her performance, Beyonce opted for three top Indian fashion labels. She started the act dressed in a red tulle mirror sheet dress by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She changed into a bejewelled swimsuit-dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock and also an embellished burgundy outfit by Shivan and Narresh.

Take a look at all the fabulous pictures shared by Beyonce here:

In addition to the glimpses of her performance, Beyonce also shared her best memories from Udaipur, which included a view of the grand hotel and a mural (which featured twice in her posts). We think, Beyonce's stay was just 'Perfect'.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal married in Mumbai at the Ambani residence on December 12. Their pre-wedding celebrations, including a grand sangeet ceremony were spread over two days and were held in The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Several Bollywood celebrities, including newlywed couples Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh attended the do. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, and Aishwarya Rai bachchan and Abhishek also performed at Isha and Anand's sangeet.

Before the lavish sangeet ceremony, the Ambanis and the Piramals took their guests to Lake Como for a grand engagement ceremony too.