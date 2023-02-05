Isha Ambani Reaches Jaisalmer With Anand Piramal To Attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

Isha Ambani clicked at the Jaisalmer airport with Anand Piramal.

Isha Ambani just checked into Jaisalmer on Sunday. Isha Ambani, who happens to be a childhood friend of bride-to-be Kiara Advani, was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport on Sunday night. She was accompanied by husband Anand Piramal. Isha Ambani was dressed in her festive best as she made her way out of the Jaisalmer airport. The guest list also includes Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. Filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra (who is said to be the official wedding couturier ) are also attending Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.

See photos of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at the Jaisalmer airport.

Earlier on Sunday, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Karan Johar landed at the Jaisalmer airport.

Here's a view of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding venue.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have managed to keep their dating life a secret for the longest time, spoke about their relationship on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan last season When Karan Johar asked Kiara about her wedding plans, the actress said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan." On Karan Johar's show, Sidharth Malhotra said that he is "manifesting a brighter, happier future." When Karan Johar asked him, "with Kiara Advani?" Sidharth replied, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She also featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabu and Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. Kiara Advani cheered for Sidharth Malhotra at the film's screening. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.