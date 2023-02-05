Ahead Of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will get married this week. The ceremony will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Of course, we can't keep calm. After all, it's one of the most awaited weddings of the year. From Kiara Advani arriving at the Palace with designer Manish Malhotra and family to to-be-groom Sidharth Malhotra making a late-night entry with his parents, all eyes are on the wedding venue. Fans, including us, are looking for details. Latest update: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have checked in Jaisalmer. If you can't wait to see Kiara and Sidharth as man and wife, you are not alone. From melting our hearts with their impeccable chemistry in Shershaah to making their relationship Instagram official in January this year, the couple have always managed to keep their fans hooked. Now, don't you think we should quickly do a recap of their relationship timeline? Read on.

1. The First Meeting

It's not on the sets of Shershaah. Yes, you read that correctly. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. Kiara, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7, said that she and Sidharth first met at that party. She said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." To this, Karan Johar added, "Yes, much before." Then Kiara continued, "Yes at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed. Of course, I will never forget." Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth in Bollywood with Student Of The Year, added, "We crashed a friend's house and the cast of Lust Stories as we had and Sid also came to the party and that's where you and Sid met for the first time." Lust Stories, released on Netflix in 2018, consists of four short films, each directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Kiara appeared in the segment directed by KJo.

2. New Year's 2020 In Africa

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's vacation pictures from their safari time in South Africa sparked dating rumours.





3. “More Than Close Friends”

On Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani confirmed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are “more than close friends”. When Karan Johar asked her, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth," to this, Kiara said, "I am neither denying nor accepting". KJo then wanted to know, "Are you close friends?" Kiara declared, "We are definitely close friends... more than close friends".





3. New Year's 2023 In Dubai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed the new year in Dubai. They were joined by close friends Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

5. Instagram Official

Kiara Advani made her relationship Instagram official in January this year. It was Sidharth Malhotra's birthday and Kiara picked a never-seen-before pic with the birthday boy and wrote, “Whatcha looking at the birthday boy.”

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Whereas, Kiara Advani has Satya Prem Ki Katha in the lineup.