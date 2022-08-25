Koffee With Karan 7: Jab Kiara Advani Met Sidharth Malhotra For The First Time

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pictured in Mumbai.

It was quite an episode, with Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor talking about the respective careers, their personal lives and more on Koffee With Karan 7. Most of it was Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor teasing Kiara about her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, with whom she co-starred in the 2020 hit Shershaah. But that is not where the actors first met. Kiara revealed that she and Sidharth first met after the wrap-up party of the 2018 film Lust Stories, in which she starred in the segment directed by Karan Johar, who had also launched Sidharth in Bollywood with Student Of The Year. Recalling the time, she said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." Karan Johar added, "Yes, much before", to which Kiara replied and said, "Yes at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed." KJo added, "We crashed a friend's house and the cast of Lust Stories as we had and Sid also came to the party and that's where you and Sid met for the first time."

Shahid then said that it's a good thing to remember your first meeting and Kiara added, "Of course, I will never forget." Both Shahid and KJo then asked Kiara about her wedding plans. To which she replied, "I do see that in my life. But I'm not revealing that on Koffee with Karan today." Shahid jokingly added, "Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."

When asked if her current life was a movie title what would it be called, Kiara said, "Shershaah. Life should be king size." When Karan joked, "Size matters," Kiara added, "I shouldn't have said that... Jugjugg Jeeyo."