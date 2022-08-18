Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra On Kiara Advani And 'A Brighter, Happier Future'

Sidharth with Kiara. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Don't be surprised if you see #SidKiara on the top of Twitter's trends list today. The trending hashtag can be attributed to Sidharth Malhotra's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, where he was asked quite a few questions about Shershaaah co-star Kiara Advani, who he is rumoured to be dating. Some he answered, others he dodged ( more on that later). When Karan Johar asked the Student Of The Year actor, "Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, are there any future plans? Anything that we should know about?" He replied, "Come on. See, he (Vicky Kaushal) was so secretive. And I should start telling my plans? It's all in my head. I am manifesting it today." When KJo interrupted him, "That you will marry Kiara Advani?" Sidharth said, "Not manifesting." When KJo asked again, "Is that a no or a yes?" Sidharth said, "A brighter happier future." Karan Johar once again asked, "with Kiara Advani?" To which Sidharth replied, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."

"So now you are seeing Kiara Advani, any future plans?" Sidharth's reply was, "I am manifesting it today..." However, Karan Johar asked, "that you are marring Kiara Advani?" Sidharth's reaction was: "Sorry."

During the episode, Karan Johar played a clip from Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor's episode which will air soon and said, "We met your girlfriend earlier." In the video, KJo can be seen asking Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" Her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting." KJo then asked her, "Are you close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends."

When asked if her current life was a movie title what would it be called. Kiara said, "Shershaah. Life should be king size." When Karan joked, "Size matters," Kiara added, "I shouldn't have said that... Jugjugg Jeeyo." When asked about her wedding plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan."

During the 'Koffee Quiz' round, Sidharth Malhotra called up Kiara Advani. He also revealed in a segment that he has saved Kiara's contact as 'Ki' in his phone.