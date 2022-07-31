Sidharth Malhotra Wished Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani Like This. See Post

Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her 30th birthday today (July 30), received an adorable birthday wish from her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. The Shershaah actor shared an unseen video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug". The video is from their Shershaah promotional days. In the video, Sidharth can be seen walking while using his phone when Kiara puts her hands on his shoulders. On seeing him, the actor asked, "Hey buddy! Kaisa hai yaar tu (How are you)," leaving the crew in splits.

Here have a look:

Soon after Sidharth Malhotra shared the post, Kiara Advani reshared the post on her Instagram stories and dropped a heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who worked together in the movie Shershaah, have been dating for a while now, but they are yet to officially confirm. Meanwhile, as per viral pictures, Kiara is celebrating her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth in Dubai. In one of the images, Kiara looks beautiful in a black ensemble, while in another, Sidharth looks dashing in a denim shirt.

Here have a look at viral pictures:

In terms of work, Kiara Advani is basking on the success of recently released movies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Next, she will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and RC15 with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Sheshaah. Next, he will be seen in Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha.