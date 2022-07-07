Kiara Advani And Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra Spotted Together At Airport

Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making headlines after they were spotted together at Mumbai airport. The rumoured couple was seen exiting the airport together in a car. In a video, Kiara looks pretty in a green t-shirt paired with jeans, while Sidharth looks uber cool in a blue t-shirt paired with white pants. The duo started dating each other during the filming of their movie Shershaah, as per reports. However, neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed their relationship. In the film, Kiara plays the role of Sidharth's love interest.

Here have a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pictures from the airport:

In a recent interview with India Today, Kiara Advani reacted to rumours about her personal life and said, "I am not completely immune to it (rumours), especially when it is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?"

A few months ago, rumours were doing rounds on the internet that Sidharth and Kiara had parted ways. However, the duo rubbished the rumours by attending Salman Khan's sister Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma's Eid bash together. Also, they posed for a selfie with Karisma Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the party. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is basking on the success of her recently released films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Next, she will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and RC15 with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.