Sidharth Malhotra's Mom On Welcoming Kiara Advani To The Family: "Bahut Excited Hain"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pictured at an event in Mumbai last year.

Groom to-be Sidharth Malhotra's mom Rimma Malhotra can't keep calm and why should she, her son is all set to marry Kiara Advani after all. Rimma Malhotra, who checked into the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday night, interacted with the paparazzi stationed there. When a paparazzo at the airport asked Sidharth Malhotra's mom how excited she is to welcome her "bahu" (daughter-in-law) Kiara to the family, she said, "Bohut excited hain (We are very excited)." When another paparazzo asked her about the details of the ceremonies, she said, "I'll let you know. Thank you."

See photos of Sidharth Malhotra and his family at the Jaisalmer airport.

Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra's family at Jaisalmer airport.

Sidharth Malhotra's family at Jaisalmer airport.

Sidharth Malhotra's family at Jaisalmer airport.

On Saturday afternoon, Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve were clicked at the Jaisalmer airport. When paparazzi congratulated Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani at the airport and asked him what he has to say about the wedding, he replied: "Mubarak ho sabko(congratulations to everyone)."

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani checked into the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra, who is said to be the official wedding couturier.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will get married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 6. Here's a video from the star couple's wedding venue.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first project together. The star couple also went on holidays together. They went to Maldives together in 2021 and they welcomed 2023 in Dubai together, where they were accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. Last month, Kiara Advani cheered for Sidharth Malhotra at the screening of his film Mission Majnu.