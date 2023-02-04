Meet The Ladkiwale At Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

Kiara Advani's family at Jaisalmer airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding preparations have begun and how. On Saturday, the bride-to-be was earlier pictured at the Mumbai airport with her family. Later, she was photographed at the Jaisalmer airport with designer Manish Malhotra, who is said to be the official wedding couturier. The family of the bride-to-be landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon too. Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve were clicked at the Jaisalmer airport. When paparazzi congratulated Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani at the airport and asked him what he has to say about the wedding, he replied: "Mubarak ho sabko(congratulations to everyone)."

See photos of Kiara Advani's family at the Jaisalmer airport here:

Kiara Advani's family at the airport.

Kiara Advani's family at the airport.

Kiara Advani's family at the airport.

Kiara Advani's family at the airport.

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani checked into the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra, who is said to be the official wedding couturier. Here's a video of them at the Jaisalmer airpiort.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will get married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 6. Here's a video from the star couple's wedding venue.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. The star couple also went on holidays together. They went to Maldives in 2021 and they welcomed 2023 in Dubai together, where they were accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar.