In Pics: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Jaisalmer Wedding Venue

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will get married on February 6. Ahead of the wedding, Kiara Advani was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning along with her family (more on that later). The actress was all smiles as she flew out of Mumbai for her wedding. The star couple will have a destination wedding in Rajasthan. The venue is Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. We have curated some pictures from the lavish wedding venue. See photos of Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace here:

On Saturday morning, bride-to-be Kiara Advani was pictured at the Mumbai airport, where she was accompanied by her family members. Here's a video of Kiara Advani at the Mumbai airport.

On Sidharth Malhotra's birthday last month, Kiara Advani sort of made it Instagram official. She wrote: "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reportedly started dating in 2020 on the sets of their film Shershaah, which released an year later. The couple ushered in 2023 in Dubai this year, where they were joined by filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were asked multiple questions about their relationship when they appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. When KJo asked Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" Her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting." KJo then asked her, "Are you close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends." When asked about her wedding plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan." Meanwhile, on the show Sidharth Malhotra said that he is "manifesting a brighter happier future." When Karan Johar asked him: "with Kiara Advani?" The actor replied, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."