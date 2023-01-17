ICYMI: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Made It Instagram Official

Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

On Sidharth Malhotra's 38th birthday on Monday, celebs and fans wished the star on social media. One post, however, stole the show and it happens to be from actor Kiara Advani, who is dating Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara shared a picture of herself with the birthday boy, in which the couple can be seen looking at each other with smiles on their faces. Kiara Advani captioned the post: "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy." In the comments section of Kiara's post, Ananya Panday wrote: "I think I took this picture. Cuties." Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, co-stars of the film Shershaah are said to have started dating in 2020.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's post here:

Kiara Advani and boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra ushered in 2023 in Dubai. Here are some pictures from Kiara and Sidharth's New Year festivities in Dubai.

On the last season of Karan Johar's chat showKoffee With Karan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in different episodes, were asked multiple questions about their relationship. When Karan Johar asked Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" Her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting." KJo then asked her, "Are you close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends." When asked about her wedding plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan."

In a separate episode of the chat show, Sidharth Malhotra said that he is "manifesting a brighter happier future." When Karan Johar asked him: "with Kiara Advani?" The actor replied, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."