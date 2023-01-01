New Year 2023: Amid Wedding Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Party Together In Dubai

Manish Malhotra shared this picture. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to get married in February, rang in New Year 2023 together in Dubai. Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen posing with rumoured couple Sidharth and Kiara, and Karan Johar. In the image, Manish, Sidharth and KJo can be seen in all-black outfits, while Kiara looks pretty in a short green dress with a plunging neckline. They can be seen standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, smiling for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Manish Malhotra wrote, "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year." Soon after the designer shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Most loved couple sidkiara. Most good looking and made for each other," while another wrote, "#Sidkiara are best couple of bollywood industry."

Here have a look:

Manish Malhotra also shared a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and captioned it with heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet owing to their rumoured wedding in February. According to a report in ETimes, a source said that the wedding will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani co-starred in the film Shershaah.