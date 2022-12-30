A Starry Dubai Night Featuring Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar And Others

Neetu Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: neetu54)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, are currently in Dubai. The rumoured couple featured in veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram story. The Shershaah stars were seen partying along with Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu Kapoor, posting a picture from the get-together in Dubai wrote: "Quite a starry night." Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani co-starred in JuggJug Jeeyo, which was backed by Karan Johar. Before that, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and director Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Nora Fatehi and she wrote: "Gearing up for 2023."

See Neetu Kapoor's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in an untitled project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The untitled film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. Neetu Kapoor announced her association with the project earlier this year. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is busy with the promotional duties of Mission Majnu.