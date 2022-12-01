Neetu Kapoor's Last Swing In A Fresh Weather Before Getting Into 'Pollution And Popping Pills'

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram game is all about exuding positivity. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her professional and personal milestones and her fans couldn't be happier. The veteran star, who made a comeback earlier this year, is currently working on her next project Letters To Mr Khanna. On Thursday, she shared two pictures of herself sitting on a swing in a park. She wrote, “Last swing in fresh weather and natural vitamin D before getting into pollution and popping pills.” Neetu Kapoor's post received a lot of love from friends and family who replied with heart emojis. Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor too replied with heart emojis.

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor shared another picture from the sets of Letters To Mr Khanna. In the caption, she wrote, “Faking happy faces. In reality, it's 4 a.m dancing in freezing weather since two nights.” Replying to the post, director Karishma Chavan – who is also in the image – said: "It's an honour to have you bringing our creation alive."

Neetu Kapoor will share screen space with Shraddha Srinath, Sunny Kaushal and Asrani in Letters To Mr Khanna. She will be working with Asrani after 47 years.

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor shared a special throwback image featuring her late husband Rishi Kapoor with their son, Ranbir Kapoor and film analyst Raj Bansal. The picture was clicked at Padampura Jain Temple, Neetu Kapoor said. She also explained that she visited the same temple recently with Raj Bansal and his son after 30 years. Sharing the pictures, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “After 30 years visited the same temple with Raj Bansal, this time with his son.”

On the personal front, Neetu Kapoor turned grandmother once more with her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcoming their first child together recently. Neetu Kapoor named her granddaughter Raha.



Meanwhile, Letters To Mr Khanna is directed by Milind Dhaimade. It is Lionsgate India Studios' first feature film.