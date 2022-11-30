Ram Charan And Kiara Advani Wrap New Zealand Schedule Of New Film

Ram Charan posted this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan has wrapped the New Zealand schedule of his upcoming film. On the happy occasion, the actor is seen celebrating with the cast of the film by cutting a cake in a set of images shared on social media. Also seen in the photos are Ram Charan's co-star Kiara Advani and director S. Shankar. Sharing the pictures and thanking the team, Ram Charan wrote, “And, it's a wrap in New Zealand. The song and its visuals are fabulous. Shanmugham Shankar garu, Bosco Martis and S. Thirunavukkarasu made it even more special. Kiara Advani is stunning as always. Thaman, you nailed it again. Manish Malhotra and Aalim Hakim, thank you for the amazing looks.”





Recently, while shooting for the film in New Zealand, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan were seen enjoying some burgers. Sharing an image, Kiara wrote, “Song shoot diet in New Zealand.” In a second image, the entire team is seen enjoying a meal together. Replying to the post, Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni said, “Missing u guys. Looks fab. Love it.”

Ram Charan, a while back, also proved just how dedicated he is to his craft when he shared a video of himself working out on his vacation. On his African holiday, Ram Charan was seen working out and playing football with residents of the area he visited. In the caption, he said, “All set for my upcoming schedule - workout has no vacation.”

Ram Charan also visited Japan for the release of RRR in the country. Sharing an image with director SS Rajamouli and co-star Jr NTR, Ram Charan said, “Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences? Japan is special - The people, the culture, and the love and respect they have for everyone are unmatched. This is just the beginning…Love you so much SS Rajamouli garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother Jr NTR was so much fun.”

Ram Charan is known for his work in films such as RRR, Magadheera and Acharya, among many others.