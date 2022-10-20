SS Rajamouli Turns Photographer For Ram Charan And Upasana In Japan

Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared this image. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

SS Rajamouli, who is currently in Japan for the release of his film RRR on October 21, has turned into a photographer for his film's star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are also in Japan for the same occasion. On Thursday, Upasana shared two pictures of herself with her husband Ram Charan from Japan on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, the star-wife wrote, "With love from Tokyo" with a red heart. She also gave picture credit and tagged SS Rajamouli in her post. Her caption also read, "RRR in Japan." In the pictures, Ram Charan and Upasana can be seen wearing off-white casual outfits and smiling at the camera.

Check out her pictures clicked by SS Rajamouli here:

SS Rajamouli's RRR released on March 24 and reportedly collected over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt still enjoys a massive following around the world and the filmmaker for the past few months has been travelling to many corners of the world for the release and promotions of the film. Currently, the filmmaker along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR is in Japan for the film's release tomorrow.

Here are a few pictures of the filmmaker-actor trio from Japan shared by the official Instagram account of the film RRR:

SS Rajamouli, who has given blockbuster films like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, in the past, is currently working on an untitled project with superstar Mahesh Babu.

SS Rajamouli's RRR reportedly became the most popular Indian film on Netflix.