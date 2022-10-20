Ram Charan, In Japan For RRR's Release, Shared This Pic

Ram Charan shared this post. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan is in Japan but he isn't there for a holiday. He is actually there for work. The actor is in Japan for the release of RRR, which is slated to hit the screens on October 21 (Friday). Ram Charan managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and shared a couple of pictures from Japan. He simply wrote Japan and added a heart emoji to his post. Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of RRR shared pictures of the film's director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR along with Ram Charan. Posting a picture of team RRR with the film's Japanese poster, the caption on the post read: "Tomorrow, it finally comes to the public!! #RRRMovie #RRRinJapan.''

"The three are being interviewed by Japanese media," read the caption on a post.

Ram Charan shared this post:

Here are some pictures from team RRR's Japan diaries.

RRR was SS Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success as well. The film released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. The film's release dates were pushed multiple times due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the film began streaming on Netflix. According to the OTT giant, RRR (Hindi) became "the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world" in June.

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe.