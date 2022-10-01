Watch: SS Rajamouli Gets A Standing Ovation For His Film RRR In The US

A still from a Twitter video. (courtesy: MrEAnders)

SS Rajamouli's recently released film RRR is doing wonders on a global stage. Recently, the filmmaker received a standing ovation for his blockbuster film. The film was recently screened at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles as a part of the Beyond Fest and reportedly received a great response with many standing in a queue to watch the film. SS Rajamouli too was present at the screening. The videos from the event are doing rounds on social media. In one such video, a theater full of crowd can be seen giving a standing ovation to the filmmaker as he enters the theater for the Question and Answers session.

Check out a few videos shared by Twitter users:

This is the Reaction for Title Card in Los Angeles, In One of the Biggest IMAX Screens @ChineseTheatres#SSRajamouli never stops making Telugite and Indians Proud🥳🥳 #RRRForOscars#RRRMovie@ssrajamoulipic.twitter.com/iL9Wr25kuk — Sai Srujan (@sai_pelluri) October 1, 2022

#RRRMovie I did my best to catch all the good stuff in the front row. pic.twitter.com/I1tFeC1Ap6 — dolores quintana @ Beyond Fest (@doloresquintana) October 1, 2022

Another Twitter user shared the video of the long queue of people, who are reportedly waiting to watch the film.

Check out a video shared by the Twitter user:

The official Twitter handle of the film RRR shared another video, where people from the audience can be seen dancing to the song Naatu Naatu in the theater.

p>Check out the video here:

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was released on March 24. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The film tells the story of two revolutionaries and their fight against the British Raj.

SS Rajamouli previously has given two great films - Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion - starring Prabhas in the lead role.

The filmmaker is currently working on a project with superstar Mahesh Babu, which he called a "globetrotting adventure."