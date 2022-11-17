For Ram Charan, 'Workout Has No Vacation.' Respect

A still from Ram Charan's video. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan is one of the most popular movie stars in the country today and for good reason. The actor, who is riding high on the success of RRR, recently took time out from his busy schedule and stole a quick vacation with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Even on his African holiday, Ram Charan did not take a break from his workouts. How do we know this? Well, the actor has shared a video of him working out and playing football with residents of the area he visited. In the caption of the Instagram post, Ram Charan said, “All set for my upcoming schedule - workout has no vacation.”

Watch the video here:

Two weeks ago, Ram Charan shared a video of him driving a jeep through what appears to be a sanctuary with a tour guide by his side. The star is also seen photographing a lioness at the end of the video. In the caption, he wrote, “Untamed Africa.”

Recently, the star also visited Japan for the release of RRR in the country. Sharing a photo with director SS Rajamouli and co-star Jr NTR, Ram Charan said, “Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences? Japan is special - The people, the culture, and the love and respect they have for everyone are unmatched. This is just the beginning…Love you so much SS Rajamouli garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother Jr NTR was so much fun.”

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were accompanied by their wives Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Lakshmi Pranathi on the trip.

Here is a glimpse of the power couples in Tokyo, which Ram Charan shared with the caption: "Together forever. RRR."

Ram Charan is currently shooting for a film tentatively titled RC15 opposite Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Shankar.