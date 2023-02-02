Fresh Reports On Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding: Dates, Venue, Guest List

Sidharth Malhotra posing with Kiara Advani. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

New day, new reports on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured wedding. According to reports, the Shershaah co-stars will reportedly get married next week in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. An ETimes report stated that the couple will get married on February 6. ETimes quoted a source as saying:"Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th."

On Thursday, another India Today report surfaced that stated that Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor will be attending the wedding in Jaisalmer along with wife Mira Rajput. "IndiaToday.in has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor along with Mira Rajput will be attending the Sid-Kiara wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will be a full three-day function including mehendi and sangeet," an excerpt from the report by India Today read.

A previous India Today report stated that the couple will marry at five-star Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. A source told India Today, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."

On Sidharth Malhotra's birthday last month, Kiara Advani made it Instagram official. She shared a picture with him on social media and she wrote: "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, co-stars of the film Shershaah are said to have started dating in 2020.

On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in different episodes, were asked multiple questions about their relationship. When Karan Johar asked Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" Her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting." KJo then asked her, "Are you close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends." When asked about her wedding plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan."