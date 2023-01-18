Pics - Kiara Advani Cheers For Sidharth Malhotra At Mission Majnu Screening

About last night: From the Mission Majnu screening

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the screening.

New Delhi:

After making her relationship with boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra Instagram official earlier this week, Kiara Advani was pictured at the screening of Mission Majnu, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna (in her second Bollywood project). Other than Kiara Advani, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra were also present at the screening. KJo gave Sidharth his big Bollywood break with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur also watched Mission Majnu. Nora Fatehi, who featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God song Manike, was also pictured at the screening. Other guests at the film screening included Kim Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, Sajid Khan.

Mission Majnu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra at the screening.

Rashmika Mandanna with Sidharth Malhotra at the screening.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhora also watched Mission Majnu.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra at the screening.

Photos of more guests at the film screening.

Mrunal Thakur at the screening.

Nora Fatehi at the screening.

Rhea Chakraborty at the screening.

Sajid Khan at the screening.

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Other than Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Rajit Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and Mir Sarwar. The film is slated to release on 19 January on Netflix.

Mission Majnu was the first Hindi film signed by Rashmika Mandanna and was announced as her Bollywood debut. However, the actress made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye last year.

