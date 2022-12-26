Mission Majnu Song Rabba Janda: Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna Weave A Tale Of Love

A still from the video. (courtesy: Zee Music Company)

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen for the first time opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their upcoming filmMission Majnu. The lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to get their fans excited about the spy thriller that is set to release early next year. Now, the team has released the first song from the film, Mission Majnu. The song titled Rabba Janda features Sidharth Malhotra's character Tariq falling in love with Rashmika Mandanna as Nasreen. Rashmika, who plays a blind girl in the film, also soon warms up to Sidharth and towards the end of the song we see the two getting married.

The song Rabba Janda has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed. The original song has also been written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sharing a glimpse of the song Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Tariq and Nasreen will make you fall in love, once again. Here's presenting the love song of the year!”

Rashmika Mandanna too shared the same post with the caption: “Rabba Janda is now yours,” with a heart emoji.

Watch the complete video here:

Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and is “inspired by real events,” as per the makers. It features Sidharth as a RAW agent, who is tasked to complete India's "deadliest covert operation” in Pakistan. The teaser of the film was released over a week ago and features actors such as Rajit Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and Mir Sarwar.

Watch the teaser of Mission Majnu here:

This was followed by a poster of the film that features the lead actors. Sidharth Malhotra as Tariq is riding a scooter, while Rashmika Mandanna as Nasreen, is seen sitting in the backseat and holding him. The caption attached to the poster read, “Iss Majnu ke kaam aur pyaar karneka tareeka alag hai. Jaaniye Tariq aur Nasreen ki kahaani in Mission Majnu (know the story of Tariq and Nasreen in Mission Majnu), releasing (on) January 20, only on Netflix.”

Sidharth Malhotra, earlier this month, shared some glimpses of Mission Majnu. “Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani (The unsung story of a daring agent),” he captioned one poster.

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.