Ahead Of Wedding, Kiara Advani Flies Out Of Mumbai. See Pics

Kiara Advani, who is all set to marry actor Sidharth Malhotra on February 6 reportedly, was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The actress was all smiles as she made her way to the airport. Kiara looked pretty as ever in a white ensemble. She accentuated her look with a pink dupatta. Kiara Advani, accompanied by her family members, waved at the paparazzi stationed at the Mumbai airport. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, co-stars of the film Shershaah are said to have started dating in 2020.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly get married the five-star Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 6.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made it Instagram official on the Mission Majnu actor's birthday last month. The actress shared a picture of herself with Sidharth on social media and she wrote: "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."

On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in different episodes, were asked multiple questions about their relationship. When Karan Johar asked Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" Her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting." KJo then asked her, "Are you close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends." When asked about her wedding plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan."