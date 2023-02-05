Ahead Of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding, Karan Johar Pictured At Mumbai Airport

Karan Johar clicked at the Mumbai airport.

It can't get more official than this. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to get married on February 6 and just a day before their big day, a couple of stars were pictured at Mumbai's private airport. On Sunday, we spotted filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput at the airport. Karan Johar has worked with both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara in multiple projects. The filmmaker gave Sidharth his big Bollywood break with Student Of The Year in 2012. Kiara has starred in multiple projects backed by KJo's Dharma Productions, including Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The duo also worked together in the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. The 2021 film Shershaah, starring Sidharth and Kiara, was also backed by Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ushered in 2023 in Dubai together, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Here are some pictures from Kiara and Sidharth's New Year festivities in Dubai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have managed to keep their dating life a secret for the longest time, spoke about their relationship on Karan Johar's chat show last season. When Karan Johar asked Kiara about her wedding plans, the actress said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan." On Karan Johar's show, Sidharth Malhotra said that he is "manifesting a brighter, happier future." When Karan Johar asked him, "with Kiara Advani?" Sidharth replied, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."