Sidharth Malhotra Lands In Jaisalmer Ahead Of Wedding. See Pics

Sidharth Malhotra pictured at the Jaisalmer airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will get married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 6. Just days before the wedding, the star couple checked into Jaisalmer (separately). On Saturday evening, Sidharth Malhotra was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport with his family and the actor was all smiles when the paparazzi congratulated him. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani checked into the destination earlier during the day with her family and designer Manish Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

See photos of Sidharth Malhotra and family at the Jaisalmer airport here:

Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra's family at Jaisalmer airport.

Sidharth Malhotra's family at Jaisalmer airport.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Kiara Advani checked into the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra, who is said to be the official wedding couturier. Here's a video of them at the Jaisalmer airport. Kiara Advani's dad Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve were clicked at the Jaisalmer airport during the day.

Here's a view of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding venue.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have been dating for a few years now, only spoke about their relationship on the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. When Karan Johar asked Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" Her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting." When asked, "Are you close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends." When asked about her wedding plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan."