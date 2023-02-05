Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Fly Out Of Mumbai For Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will get married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 6. Just a day before the wedding, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was pictured at a private Mumbai airport along with his wife Mira Rajput. On Sunday morning, the couple checked into Mumbai's private airport and smiled for the paparazzi. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also pictured at the airport this morning. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first project together. On Saturday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra checked into Jaisalmer with their respective families. Designer Manish Malhotra, who is said to be the official wedding couturier, was pictured with Kiara at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon.

See photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the airport here:

Shahid Kapoor at airport.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the airport.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the airport.

Karan Johar was also pictured at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The filmmaker happens to be a close friend of both Kiara and Sidharth. He gave Sidharth his big Bollywood break with Student Of The Year in 2012. Kiara has starred in multiple projects backed by KJo's Dharma Productions, including Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The duo also worked together in the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories.

Karan Johar at the Mumbai airport.

Here's a view of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding venue.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year with Tabu and Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. Kiara Advani cheered for Sidharth Malhotra at the film's screening.