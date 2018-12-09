Beyonce Arrives In Udaipur For Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Beyonce at the Udaipur airport.

Highlights Isha and Anand's wedding will take place in Mumbai on December 12 The Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Salman were photographed at the Udaipur Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to Udaipur on Saturday

Singer Beyonce arrived in Udaipur on Sunday afternoon to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities. The 37-year-old singer, who will be performing on Sunday night, was photographed at the Udaipur airport, dressed in a white outfit. Besides Beyonce, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and several Bollywood A-listers will also be a part of the pre-wedding festivities. Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to Udaipur on Saturday. Aamir Khan was also accompanied by his wife Kiran Rao. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan and several other celebrities will also be part of the pre-wedding festivities which will take place in Udaipur.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will get married in Mumbai on December 12, which will be attended by the close associates of both the families.

Meanwhile, here are the photographs of Beyonce at the Udaipur airport:

Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Disha Patani, who are also part of the celebrations, shared pictures from Udaipur on their respective Instagram profiles.

Vidya Balan picked a green outfit for Isha and Anand's sangeet ceremony, which took place on Saturday. She gave her fans a sneak peek of her look by sharing a picture on her Instagram profile.

Disha Patani, who flew to Udaipur on Sunday, shared a selfie with veteran actress Rekha, who also received an invite from the Ambanis.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, whose father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, exchanged rings in Italy's Lake Como in September this year. The engagement ceremony was also a star-studded affair and it was attended by several celebs including, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and others. Anand Piramal reportedly proposed to Isha Ambani in Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra) in May this year.

