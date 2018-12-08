Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Leave For Udaipur To Attend Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at the airport

Highlights Priyanka waved at the paparazzi waiting outside the airport Several celebrities are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities Isha Ambani's wedding will take place in Mumbai on December 12

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left for Udaipur on Saturday morning to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha, who is getting married to industrialist Anand Piramal. The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport and the actress' mother Madhu Chopra was also photographed with them. The Ambanis and the Piramals are hosting the pre-wedding festivities of Isha and Anand in Udaipur over the weekend (December 8 and 9). Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding is said to be an extremely private affair, which will take place in Mumbai on December 12. Several celebrities will reportedly attend the pre-wedding, which include the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies in Udaipur. On Friday, Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita and David and Karun Dhawa arrived in Udaipur to be part of the pre-wedding celebrations. Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan were also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Udaipur.

Take a look at the photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arriving at the Mumbai airport:



Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace last week. Isha Ambani along with her family was part of Priyanka's pre-wedding festivities.

Priyanka and Nick were Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's guests at their engagement party in Lake Como in September. At an Ambani party in Mumbai too, the couple were on the guest list.

Isha also joined Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette squad in Amsterdam, which comprised of sister-in-law Sophie Turner, work associates Natasha Pal, Chanchal D'Souza and Dana Supnick-Guidoni and besties Tamanna Dutt and Srishti Bahl Arya.

Meanwhile, the Ambani family has organised a special 'Anna Seva' in Udaipur in which 5,100 people will be served food three times a day from December 7-10, read a statement released by a family representative on Friday.

Anand, whose father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, reportedly proposed to Isha Ambani in Mahabaleshwar in May.

Earlier this year,the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.

