Anil Kapoor, Wife Sunita And Others Arrive In Udaipur To Attend Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor in Udaipur

Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor landed in Udaipur on Friday evening to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha, who is getting married to industrialist Anand Piramal. Anil and Sunita Kapoor were accompanied by filmmaker David Dhawan and his wife Karuna. The Ambanis and the Piramals are hosting the pre-wedding festivities of Isha and Anand in Udaipur over the weekend (December 8 and 9). Their wedding will take place in Mumbai on December 12, which is said to be an extremely private affair. Several celebrities are expected to attend the functions in Udaipur, which reportedly include sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.

Take a look at the pictures of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, David and Karun Dhawan at the Udaipur airport.

The Ambani family has organised a special 'Anna Seva' in Udaipur in which 5,100 people will be served food three times a day from December 7-10, read a statement released by a family representative on Friday.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Manish Malhotra had already checked in to Udaipur. He shared two updates from the venue. One picture of him is with Isha, the bride-to-be.

Anand, whose father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, reportedly proposed to Isha Ambani in Mahabaleshwar in May. They got engaged in Italy's Lake Como in September. The three-day long ceremony was attended by celebs like Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja and many others.

Here are some of the pictures of the celebs.

Priyanka Chopra is also expected to attend the functions in Udaipur. The Ambanis had attended Priyanka and Nick's wedding celebrations in Jodhpur last week while Isha had joined the actress for her bachelorette party in Amsterdam.

