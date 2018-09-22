Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Look Regal At Isha Ambani's Engagement Party At Lake Como

Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Lake Como. (Image courtesy: priyankachoprafc)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick wore Manish Malhotra outfits Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a saree Nick Jonas opted for a black sherwani

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas attended Isha Ambani's engagement part in Italy and they did it in style. The couple who is currently in Lake Como for the three-day ceremony looked absolutely regal. For the special occasion, Priyanka opted for an embellished off-white saree by Manish Malhotra and we must tell you that she looked absolutely stunning. Nick, too opted for tradition outfit, the 25-year-old singer looked charming in a black sherwani, which he paired with an off-white kurta and black churidars. On Friday, designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures of Nick and Priyanka on his Instagram stories and wrote: "With the fabulous and charming couple. All of us in handcrafted Manish Malhotra." In one of his stories, the designer shared a video of Priyanka, in which she could be seen smiling at the camera. Manish wrote: "Love her smile. Fabulous, fun, stunning." The pictures were later curated by Priyanka and Nick's fan clubs on social media.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal exchanged rings in Italy on Friday.

Check out the pictures here:

Before attending the grand engagement party, Nick and Priyanka were holidaying in Oklahoma. Priyanka and Nick were also accompanied by Nick's brother Joe. The actress gave us a glimpse of her Oklahoma vacation by sharing images on social media and introduced her Instafam to her "Ranch life crew."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Last week, Priyanka's birthday post for Nick Jonas, taken during a baseball game, went crazy viral. "Happy birthday, baby," she captioned the picture, in which she kisses him adorably.

Priyanka Chopra often features in headlines for her relationship with American singer and fiance Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai on August 18 this year, which was followed by a grand engagement party.