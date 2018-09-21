From Family Friends To More: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Meet Cute

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal Engagement: The couple are reportedly to be engaged in Italy.

A four-decade-long friendship between Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal, led to a romantic proposal at a temple in Mahabaleshwar near Mumbai in May this year.

Daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, is to be married to Anand Piramal, the son of Swati Piramal and Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal group in December this year. The family is reportedly hosting a 3-day high-profile engagement gala for the couple at Lake Como in Italy.

Lake Como, often referred to as a "mirror of the paradise" for its dreamy landscape and spectacular coasts, is home to Hollywood stars like George Clooney, Madonna, Donatella Versace among others, according to reports.

The three-day event is supposed start with a formal lunch hosted by both families and is to be followed by a lavish dinner today, according to reports. The two are to exchange rings and make a formal announcement of their engagement. While there hasn't been any official guest list for the event, it would undoubtedly be a starry affair. Stars including The Khans -- Salman, Shahrukh, Aamir, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt among many other Bollywood celebrities are expected to be there. Also expected on the guest list, politicians, sports stars and businessmen from across the country.

The grand proposal in May was followed a party at their Mumbai home -- Antilia that saw an A-list of guests. Among those present at the grand celebration in Mumbai were Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have been long-time friends and thier families have know each other for over 40 years.

Soon after the proposal, the couple celebrated with a family lunch where they reportedly shared the news.

Isha Ambani, 26, holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University. She recently completed Masters in Business Administration from the Graduate School of Business in Stanford University. In 2015, she was named among the Forbes' list of 12 "power businesswomen" from Asia "who are on their way to forging stellar reputations in their industries" and was also among the youngest business leaders to be present at World Economic Forum meeting that year.

Anand Piramal, is a graduate of Harvard Business School, and is the executive director of Parimal Enterprises. He founded two start-ups after finishing business school.

The news of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement came just months after her twin brother Akash Ambani got engaged with Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.