Isha Ambani, Fiance Anand Piramal Visit Mumbai Temple With Families

Isha Ambani along with her billionaire father Mukesh Ambani, mother Nita Ambani and would be husband Anand Piramal visited ISKCON Temple in Mumbai on Sunday night. Isha is set to marry Anand, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, in December. Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.While, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to financial services and real estate financing. Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch , joined by their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay. The function was also attended by Isha's grand parents Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani, younger brother Anant Ambani, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.Earlier this year, Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani got engaged with Shloka Mehta , the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. Anand Piramal holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and a master's in business administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School. Isha Ambani holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University and is expected to finish an MBA from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University by June this year.Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty in 2012 and Piramal Swasthya, a rural health initiative. He is also an executive director of the Piramal Group, Ajay Piramal-led global business conglomerate, which has offices in 30 countries. Isha Ambani is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business.