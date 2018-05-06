Mukesh Ambani's Daughter Isha To Marry Anand Piramal In December Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades

Share EMAIL PRINT Anand proposed Isha Ambani at a temple in Mahabaleshwar Mumbai: Business magnet Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, will marry Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, in December this year. Isha and Anand's families have known each other for over four decades, and they were good friends themselves. The founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's leading real estate companies, proposed Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar, and she reportedly agreed to marry him.



Anand Piramal holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and an MBA degress from Harvard Business School. Anand also founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day. Isha Ambani is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She is a Yale University alumnus and has a a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies. She is pursuing MBA from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford.



This is the second good news for the Ambani family this year, as Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta, will marry in early December, reports said.



The Ambani and Mehta families go back a while, both hailing from Gujarat. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are said to have studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS).



The 25-year-old Akash Ambani is the elder of the three siblings. He has a twin sister Isha Ambani and a younger brother Anant Ambani. Their father Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man who heads the Reliance Group. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona Mehta and Russell Mehta. The Mehta couple owns and runs Rosy Blue Diamonds that is arguably one of the world's largest diamond trading entities.



With inputs from IANS



