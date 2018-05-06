Isha Ambani To Tie The Knot With Ajay Piramal's Son Anand

Anand holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and a master's in business administration from Harvard Business School. Isha Ambani is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is widely credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.
CommentsAlso Read: Shloka Mehta Gets Engaged To Ambani Scion Akash
Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents - Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha's grand parents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.