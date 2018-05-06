Isha Ambani To Tie The Knot With Ajay Piramal's Son Anand While Isha Ambani is a product of Yale University, Anand holds a Bachelors Degree from University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from Harvard

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mukesh Ambanis daughter Isha Ambani is on the Boards of Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail



Anand holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and a master's in business administration from Harvard Business School. Isha Ambani is on the Boards of



Also Read: Shloka Mehta Gets Engaged To Ambani Scion Akash



Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents - Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha's grand parents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.





Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani 's daughter Isha Ambani is set to wed Anand Piramal, who is the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal in December in India this year. Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades, sources have revealed. Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of the biggest real estate companies in India. Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day. He is also an executive director of the Piramal Group, a global business congolomerate. Anand was earlier the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber - Youth Wing.Anand holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and a master's in business administration from Harvard Business School. Isha Ambani is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is widely credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents - Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha's grand parents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter