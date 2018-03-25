Shloka Mehta Gets Engaged To Ambani Scion Akash Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani is set to marry Shloka Mehta in the month of December, media reports stated

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akash Ambani reportedly got engaged to Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta Highlights The engagement pictures were shared on the social media 25-year old Akash Ambani is the eldest of three siblings Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta



"I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts." The media reports also said that the Ambani-Mehta engagement happened in Goa on Saturday in a slight hush hush affair.



The wedding is likely to take place in December. Some photographs stand testimony to the ceremony having taken place under palm trees and white shamianas in Goa. The pictures were shared on the social media portals by some fan pages and groups. Reporting on the engagement, a local news website said that the wedding ceremony has been planned for later this year. There is, however, no official statement from either of the two families, Ambani's or Mehta's, as yet.



The twenty-five year old Akash Ambani is the elder of the three siblings. He has a twin sister Isha Ambani and a younger brother Anant Ambani. Their father Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man who heads Reliance Group. Shloka Mehta is the youngest progeny of Mona Mehta and Russell Mehta. The Mehta couple owns and runs Rosy Blue Diamonds that is arguably one of the world's largest diamond trading entities. It's official now

Aakash Ambani engaged with Shloka#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/oSoSS5fFiA — stockguru07 (@stockguru07) March 24, 2018

If media reports are to be believed Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They were close friends for a long time, a media report published in the Free Press Journal stated. Akash Ambani is one of the board of directors of Reliance Jio.



