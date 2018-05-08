Mukesh Ambani Hosts Grand Party To Celebrate Isha Ambani's Engagement To Anand Piramal Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani, who will be getting married in December, have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani will marry Anand Piramal , son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal later this year. The family celebrated the moment with a bash in Mumbai which was attended by who's who of Bollywood, cricket and India Inc.Among those present at the grand celebration in Mumbai were Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Amir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan. India's richest man and Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were seen personally receiving the guests.Anand and Isha, who will be getting married in December , have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar . The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay. The function was also attended by Isha's grand parents Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani, younger brother Anant Ambani, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to financial services and real estate financing.Earlier this year, Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani got engaged with Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. Anand Piramal holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Isha Ambani holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University and is expected to finish her MBA from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University by June this year.Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty in 2012 and Piramal Swasthya, a rural health initiative. He is also an executive director of the Piramal Group, Ajay Piramal-led global business conglomerate, which has offices in 30 countries. Isha Ambani is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business.