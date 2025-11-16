NDA Finalises Bihar Power-Sharing: Who May Get What

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to have a greater representation in the new Bihar government even as Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will remain Chief Minister, sources familiar with the details pertaining to the crucial cabinet formation said on Sunday.

According to the arrangement that was finalised at a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), chaired by BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, around 15 to 16 ministers will likely be picked from his party.

On the other hand, around 14 ministers will likely be picked from JD(U), the sources said.

In the two-phased elections for the 243-member assembly that was held on November 6 and 11, the BJP secured 89 seats and the JD(U) 85.

The Lok Jan Shakti (Ram Vikas), a constituent of the NDA that secured 19 seats, may get three cabinet positions.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) attained five seats, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha that won four seats are expected to get one ministerial position each. A formula of one ministerial post for six MLAs was also decided, the sources said.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on either November 19 or 20, they added.

The NDA swept the Bihar elections - results of which were announced on Friday - by securing 202 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate.

The Mahagathbandhan, which mainly comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and three Left parties, struggled to cross the 35-seat mark. Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to open its account, despite contesting in 238 seats. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats.

As the opposition bloc suffered a humiliating defeat, the Congress questioned the Election Commission's role during the poll process and blamed the "hurried" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list for their poor show.

Calls for introspection and course correction, however, emerged from the allies, with some criticising the concentration of power in a few hands.

The BJP claimed that the massive mandate for NDA reflected the people's approval of SIR and they have "punished" the opposition alliance for defaming the country and creating divisions on the lines of castes and religion.

The ruling party claimed that the electoral verdict will pave the way for NDA victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the two states that are scheduled to go to the polls next year.