Bihar Polls' Mahabharat And The Role Of Two Sanjays

In the unfolding drama of the 2025 Bihar elections, which ended in a historic victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a humiliating defeat for the Mahagathbandhan, there is an inside story of two election warriors, two sharply contrasting personalities.

Given that elections in India are like a war, with ballots, not bullets, the stage in Bihar was set for a fierce clash - an affair reminiscent of the epic tales of the Mahabharata.

In the modern replay of the epic Mahabharata in Bihar, two Sanjays emerged, each echoing the legendary Sanjaya who narrated the momentous Kurukshetra war, offering a contemporary retelling of fate, loyalty, and rivalry.

Sanjay Jha and Sanjay Yadav are like chalk and cheese. 58-year-old Sanjay Jha is the soft-spoken, steely strategist of the Janata Dal (United), and the younger, brasher, 41-year-old Sanjay Yadav, the flamboyant aide to Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, serves as a contrasting figure in this modern-day political epic.

I have known Sanjay Jha for over a decade, as a neighbour in Delhi and an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Sanjay Jha is a man of subtlety and strategy, a careful listener and a charming, soft-spoken leader who embodies quiet confidence.

In Bihar, Sanjay Jha is more famous as the creator of a 26-acre theme-based park, Mithila Haat, in his village, Araria Sangram in Madhubani, next to the National Highway 57.

The Mithila Haat, the project of the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation, has become an iconic cultural and entertainment hub that sells Madhubani paintings and Sikki art, along with a variety of local Bihari cuisines.

As the Minister for Water Resources in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, Sanjay Jha laid out a vast network of pipes and reservoirs across Bihar, ensuring that even village folks get drinking water in their homes. During his tenure as minister, he oversaw key initiatives like the Ganga Water Supply Scheme and the construction of a rubber dam on the Phalgu River in Gaya.

Sanjay Jha, who studied History at JNU, carries with him an intellectual heft that complements his political savvy. As the President of JD(U) and longtime ally of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose once luminous memory now falters under the weight of age, Jha has embraced the mantle of action and efficacy. His role has been pivotal in guiding the NDA through the turbulent seas of electoral politics, securing a commanding victory with 202 seats in a 243-member state assembly. He is also a political and media coach for Nishant, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son.

Like a charioteer skillfully steering his political vehicle, Jha operates behind the scenes, collaborating with BJP stalwarts like Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan in strategy sessions that resemble war rooms more than mere conference calls.

He played an instrumental role in ensuring the victory of BJP candidate Maithili Thakur, the famous folk singer from Alinagar in Darbhanga. In the past, it was former Union minister, the late Arun Jaitley, who had introduced Sanjay Jha to Nitish Kumar. As a result, Sanjay Jha has a long-time comfort level with BJP leaders.

Sanjay Jha was as much responsible for ensuring the transfer of votes among the NDA allies - BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP (RVP), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party - as were BJP stalwarts Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and others. Transfer of votes among allies is the sine qua non of coalition success in any election.

Sanjay Jha began introducing the media to the otherwise shy Nitish Kumar much before he became the Minister for Information and Public Relations in the Nitish cabinet in Bihar. In one instance, I recall Sanjay Jha, suffering from a high fever, yet he insisted on accompanying me to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sanjay Jha is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and serves as the National Working President of the Janata Dal (United) party.

In stark contrast stands Sanjay Yadav, a figure whose very presence hints at the drama and volatility of a battlefield. Known for his pugnacious demeanour and unyielding attitude, Yadav serves as the chief strategist for the RJD, drawing his authority from the legacy of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He possesses a certain slick smartness that captivates, yet it is layered with arrogance that alienates.

In his role, Yadav has installed himself as the gatekeeper to Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition and heir apparent of the RJD dynasty. Access to the young leader, once a symbol of hope for many, is tightly managed, with Sanjay Yadav dictating who may bask in the presence of the scion of the Lalu Yadav legacy. While campaigning in Purnea, Sanjay Yadav refused to pick up his phone and allow some of us a meeting with Tejashwi Yadav. This is in sharp contrast to Lalu Prasad Yadav's personality, who always provided open access to the media, even to those who were critical of him. Lalu Prasad was open, democratic, clownish and a great entertainer.

Sanjay Yadav's strategising landed a dismal 25 seats for the RJD, 35 for the Mahagathbandhan.

The consequences of Sanjay Yadav's strategising in the just-concluded Bihar assembly elections have been dire.

Under his counsel, the Mahagathbandhan's fortunes have declined dramatically, landing a dismal 35 seats (only 25 seats for the RJD, its lowest ever) - a stark contrast to Sanjay Jha's well-orchestrated successes.

While Sanjay Jha's tactical acumen propels the NDA forward, Yadav's approach seems to have ignited fractures within his own camp, leading to a significant rift within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family.

Tejashwi's relationship with his elder brother, Tej Pratap, has devolved into open hostility, further complicating the already turbulent waters of RJD politics. The heartbreaking testimony of Rohini Acharya, Tejashwi's sister, emphasises the personal toll that Sanjay Yadav's machinations have exacted on the family.

In an emotional outburst on social media, she lays bare the familial discord, encapsulating the tragedy that unfolds when political ambitions overshadow kinship.

Sanjay Yadav's harsh negotiations with Mahagathbandhan allies like Congress, Mukesh Saini's VIP and Left parties led to a dozen friendly fights among allies, a disastrous transfer of votes among Mahagathbandhan partners and worst of all, an insensitive refusal to accommodate Asaduddin Owaisi's request for mere six seats in Seemanchal proved to be a disaster for the opposition alliance.

Tejashwi Yadav's claim that he, a 37-year-old leader, was battling 36 choppers of the BJP-led NDA gave the misleading impression that none of the Mahagathbandhan allies campaigned with him in a joint effort.

In a cruel irony, instead of sympathy for Tejashwi, voters felt sympathy for the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In their contrasting roles, the two Sanjays illuminate the complexities of loyalty, ambition, and betrayal. Sanjay Jha stands as a voice of reason in a party that must navigate both its historical baggage (being primarily an OBC-EBC party) and the expectations of a new aspirational generation. His measured approach contrasts sharply with Sanjay Yadav's aggressive tactics, which, while aimed at fortifying power, threaten to unravel the very fabric of the RJD's legacy.

Arrogance is suicidal in democratic politics, soft-spoken subtlety a recipe for success

As the election concludes, the shadows of the Mahabharata loom large over this contemporary political battlefield. Just as Sanjaya chronicled the epic narrative of the Kurukshetra war for the blind king Dhritarashtra, both Sanjay Jha and Sanjay Yadav now craft their own versions of this electoral saga.

Each victory and setback will be watched closely, echoing through history as a testament to their divergent philosophies and the enduring struggle for dominance.

In this tale of two Sanjays, Bihar stands poised on the precipice of transformation, grappling with its own identities, allegiances, and the quest for a meaningful future amidst the echoes of its storied past.

As the elections conclude, with a resounding victory for the NDA, a humiliating defeat for the Mahagathbandhan, only future will tell who will rise triumphant from the ashes of this modern Kurukshetra, reshaping the landscape of Bihar politics for years to come.