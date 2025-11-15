JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha Meets Nitish Kumar, Says Mandate Accepted With Humility

Following his meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the NDA's resounding victory in the state elections, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha on Saturday said that the entire alliance has accepted the mandate with "great humility."

Jha asserted that the government would fulfil all its promises as mentioned in the manifesto and dedicate the next five years to the youth in the state.

"We have received a huge mandate. The entire NDA and JD(U) accept this mandate with great humility. Our leader and entire NDA will fulfil all the promises made in the manifesto. These 5 years are for the youth; we have spoken about one crore jobs and employment opportunities," he said.

The JD(U) Working President further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on investors to come to the state, terming it a proud moment for Bihar. He also expressed confidence in positioning Bihar among the country's top ten states in the next five years.

"The PM called on all the investors to come to Bihar and set up industries here. This is the time. I think this is Bihar's moment for the restoration of its pride. In 20 years, Nitish Kumar set a base. One more leap is needed. That leap will be taken in these 5 years. Bihar will be among the top 10 states," he added.

Meanwhile, banners reading "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai," depicting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, were put up outside the BJP office in Patna to celebrate the NDA's historic performance in the Bihar elections.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The state recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men at 71.6 per cent versus 62.8 per cent.

