Lalu Yadav's Daughter's "Dirty Kidney" Bombshell Amid Widening Family Feud

The feud within RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav's family appears to grow wider after the election setback, with his daughter Rohini Acharya making fresh allegations against her relatives. Acharya, who had donated a kidney to her father in 2022, has alleged that she was accused by her family members of buying an election ticket in exchange for a "dirty kidney."

The 46-year-old RJD leader severed her ties with her family and announced her exit from politics yesterday. This is the second crisis to have hit the Yadav family after elder son Tej Pratap's ouster from the party. Tej Pratap went on to form his own party and put up an unsuccessful solo contest in the Bihar elections.

In two emotional posts this morning, Acharya broke down while describing what she went through in the family.

"Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in," said the former politician who left for Singapore last night. The RJD had fielded Acharya from Saran in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She lost.

Acharya also called it a "sin" that she chose to save her father with a kidney rather than focusing on her husband and children. "For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," her post read.

In another post, she alleged she was subjected to "filthy abuses" and a slipper was raised at her. "I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult," she further said, wishing that no family ever had a daughter like her. "Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned... May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she added.

Acharya had yesterday taken blame for the RJD's devastating loss in the Bihar elections. She claimed that she disowned her family and quit politics at the instance of senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan, who was in her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's core team.

She made the allegations public yesterday after an argument with Tejashwi, sources said, with the latter blaming her for the election defeat. Sources also suggest that it was Tejashwi Yadav who allegedly raised a slipper at his elder sister. The RJD is yet to comment on this.

BJP's "Patriarchal" Jibe

The BJP hit out at the RJD over Acharya's exit, stating that Lalu Yadav favoured his son Tejashwi despite receiving a kidney from his daughter. Pointing to the slipper episode, Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT cell, described the Lalu Yadav family as having a "patriarchal, anti-woman, and male-dominated mentality."

"Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to her father Lalu Prasad without caring for her own life, so that his life could be extended by some time. But Lalu gave more preference to his son Tejashwi than to the honor of his daughter Rohini. Today, Rohini Acharya is publicly saying that she was even beaten with slippers in the family. This is the real face of the patriarchal, anti-woman, and male-dominated mentality of the Lalu family. It is also inappropriate to expect respect for women from them," Malviya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also launched an attack on the Yadav family. "The anarchy that was visible outside RJD is also reflected inside the family. People with such a mentality, who cannot keep their own family together, how can they run Bihar? It is their personal matter, so we will not say much, but this mentality will decide their future," he said.

The BJP's ally, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, refused to make a comment and said he considers all the Yadav children, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap, Misa Bharti, and Rohini Acharya, as siblings. "I have also been through this. We might have had political differences, but I always considered Lalu ji's family my own. Be it Tejashwi, Tej, Misa or Rohini, I have considered them my siblings. So, I pray that this family dispute is resolved at the earliest," he added.