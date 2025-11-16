Bihar's New Government Formation Likely On November 19-20: Sources

Bihar's new government is likely to be formed on November 19-20, with the process gaining momentum following the issuance of the notification to constitute the 18th Bihar Assembly.

The Election Commission will brief Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the final results, after which the Model Code of Conduct will automatically come to an end.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a cabinet meeting tomorrow, where the dissolution of the outgoing 17th Assembly is expected to be approved. Once the resolution is passed, Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to Governor Khan, clearing the way for the next phase of government formation.

Following his resignation, the NDA's constituent parties will hold their legislature party meetings to elect the alliance's leader, who will then stake claim to form the new government.

Preparations are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for what is expected to be a large-scale swearing-in ceremony. The event is set to double as a major show of strength by the NDA, with an extensive lineup of leaders expected to attend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present, along with Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from all NDA-ruled states, and senior leaders from across the alliance. The final date, November 19 or November 20, will be confirmed once the Prime Minister's schedule is finalised.

The NDA is planning a high-impact display of unity and political strength ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, as Bihar prepares to welcome its new government.

Bihar voted in two phases, November 6 and November 11, and recorded a voter turnout of over 66 per cent, the highest ever in the state since 1951.

The NDA won 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP securing 89, the JDU 85, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha five, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

The RJD-led Opposition bloc, Mahagathbandhan, could only manage 35 seats. While the RJD got just 25 seats, its second-worst performance in a Bihar election after 2010, the Congress won six seats, down from 19, the CPI(ML)L two seats, the CPI(M) one, and the CPI zero.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM won five seats, while Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) couldn't open its account.