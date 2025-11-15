Mayawati's Party Candidate Wins Ramgarh Seat In Bihar By 30 Votes

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has won one seat in Bihar. Its candidate Satish Kumar Yadav has won, beating his nearest rival, the BJP's sitting legislator Ashok Kumar Singh, by 30 votes.

Satish Kumar Yadav polled 72,689 votes.

The BSP, which ruled Uttar Pradesh last from 2007 to 2012, had failed to open its account in the state in last year's Lok Sabha election.

In Bihar, this is its first victory in recent years.

Ramgarh has been swinging between Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the BJP since 2005.

It had voted for RJD's Sudhakar Singh in 2020 and in the by-elections four years later, Ashok Kumar Singh won.