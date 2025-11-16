Canadian Man Dies Trying To Save 5-Year-Old Daughter Swept Into Ocean, Child Still Missing

A 39-year-old Canadian man died after being swept into the ocean by large waves while attempting to rescue his 5-year-old daughter at Garrapata State Beach in Big Sur, California, on Friday. According to New York Post, the daughter remains missing, and the mother, who also entered the water, survived. The incident occurred at Garrapata State Beach along Highway 1 in Monterey County, California when the area was experiencing a large swell with waves estimated at 15 to 20 feet high at the time.

The 5-year-old girl was pulled into the Pacific Ocean by a large wave. Her father, Yuji Hu, went in to save her, and both were pulled further out to sea. The girl's mother also attempted to help but was able to return to shore on her own. The couple's 2-year-old child was on the beach and unharmed.

"He jumped into the water to try to rescue his daughter, and in the process, mom also jumped into the water. It was reported to us that dad had a hold of his daughter at one point. Mom was able to get back to shore," said Andres Rosas, Monterey County Sheriff's commander.

PRESS RELEASE - Multi-Agency Search Efforts Continue For 5-Year-Old Girl Still Missing After Family Was Swept Into The Water By Large Wave Along the Big Sur Coast -



The Monterey County Sheriff's Office along with Monterey County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, California State… pic.twitter.com/v8oNnwFsV5 — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 15, 2025

An off-duty California State Parks lifeguard and a bystander pulled Mr. Hu from the water and performed CPR. He and his wife were transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The girl's mother was treated for mild hypothermia and released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing girl continues, with state parks conducting shoreline patrols in the coming days.The family, who is grieving, requested privacy and did not comment on the father's death, according to police.

Officials strongly reminded visitors to always be vigilant and never turn their backs to the ocean when visiting coastal areas, especially during periods of large swells and dangerous surf conditions.