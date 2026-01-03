Chinese Mother, Daughter Sentenced After Fatal 'Exorcism' Ritual Kills Girl In Shenzhen

A woman and her elder daughter in southern China have received suspended prison sentences after a tragic incident in which a younger daughter died during a superstitious "exorcism" ritual, according to The South China Morning Post.

According to a report from the Shenzhen Municipal People's Procuratorate, the incident occurred in December last year in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. The mother, surnamed Li, and her elder daughter, both deeply involved in superstitious beliefs and practices involving telepathy and spiritual possession, believed that demons were attacking their family.

On the day of the incident, Li's younger daughter, also surnamed Xie, claimed she was possessed by a demon and requested an exorcism. Li and her elder daughter attempted the ritual, which included pressing forcefully on the girl's chest and pouring water down her throat to induce vomiting. The girl initially said the ritual was helping and asked them to continue, as per SCMP.

The next morning, the younger Xie was found unconscious with blood coming from her mouth. Emergency services were called, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities determined the cause of death to be linked to the ritual and charged both women with negligent homicide. In July, the Shenzhen court sentenced both Li and her elder daughter to three years in prison, suspended for four years. The court acknowledged that the women did not intend harm and believed they were helping the deceased girl. The case has drawn attention to the dangers of unscientific and superstitious practices and their potential to cause harm when taken to extremes.