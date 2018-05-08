Watch: Isha Ambani Dances With Parents Mukesh And Nita At Star-Studded Engagement Party

The engagement party hosted at the Ambani's plush residence Antilla had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. The wedding is set to take place in December. Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani also got engaged earlier this year to Shloka Mehta. Anand and Isha have been long time friends and their families too have known each other for decades.
Nita and Isha Ambani's dance with met with applause from all guests in the audience. Watch here:
Among those present at the grand celebration in Mumbai were Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and his wife Nita Ambani were seen personally receiving the guests.
Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to financial services and real estate financing.
Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay. The function was also attended by Isha's grand parents Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani, younger brother Anant Ambani, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.
CommentsAnand Piramal holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Isha Ambani holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University and is expected to finish her MBA from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University by June this year.
Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty in 2012 and Piramal Swasthya, a rural health initiative. He is also an executive director of the Piramal Group, Ajay Piramal-led global business conglomerate, which has offices in 30 countries. Isha Ambani is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business.