Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Engagement Party. Details, Pix Inside

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta , the youngest daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta, got engaged on Saturday at a plush resort in Goa. Their engagement is being seen as coming together of two of India's largest business families. A day later, the duo was spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple along with the Ambani family. The wedding bells for the couple are likely to ring in December. The celebrations are expected to spread across 4-5 days, with possible dates being December 8-12 and the wedding could take place at the Oberoi in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

A star-studded post-engagement party was held at the Ambani residence Antilla on Monday evening which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani among others. Cricketers Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh were also present the event.

The Ambanis and Mehtas are believed to know each other well for many years. "I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts," Nita Ambani was quoted as saying to Bombay Times.

Ms Ambani also said that she and her husband have given strong foundation to their children and they have the freedom to take decisions for themselves. "Marrying the one you love is gratifying and heart-warming," she had said.

Akash Ambani, serves on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast growing telecom venture, and Shloka Mehta is the director on Rosy Blue Foundation, a position she holds since July 2014. She is also the co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. The two have reportedly studied together at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai and have been close friends for years.

While Akash Ambani obtained a major in economics from Brown University in the United States, Shloka Mehta studied Anthropology at Princeton University in New Jersey and went on to complete Masters in Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

27-year-old Akash Ambani is the elder of the three siblings. He has a twin sister Isha Ambani and a younger brother Anant Ambani. Shloka Mehta has two sisters and the family lives in south Mumbai.